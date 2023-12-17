Drama as Prison Warden is Disarmed, Arrested After Gun Drama in Kericho Bar Over Woman 

There was drama when a prison warden was disarmed and arrested in a gun drama in a bar in Kericho Town.

This is after he armed himself and threatened to shoot his alleged girlfriend, reveler and staff in the bar, police said

The warden had also held staff and revelers at the bar hostage for hours as he quarreled with a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Police were called to the scene and established the warder attached to Kericho Main Prison picked a quarrel with his girlfriend who is bar maid at the said joint.

The warder claims he found her with another man in the drama on December 14 morning.

Police said he will be charged in court with threatening to kill among others.

According to police, he immediately boarded a bodaboda to Majengo area where he resides and picked a G3 rifle and went back to the said joint, cocked his weapon and threatened to kill.

This caused tension and fears given it came a day after a police officer shot and killed two people including a bar maid and the owner of a club in Nakuru Town.

Police officers arrived and sweet talked him to surrender while others scaled the perimeter wall into the bar.

Police said they surrounded him and managed disarm him.

He was later arrested and taken to custody. Police said they are investigating the drama.

Some prison wardens and police at times keep their weapons in their houses, which officials term illegal and dangerous.

Police believe the case could be linked to trauma which is on the rise in both National Police Service and the Kenya Prisons Service among others.

This came as a police officer was arrested after shooting dead two people in a bar rage over a Sh13,000 bill on December 13.

The officer attached to Kaptembwa police station was produced in court and detained for 21 days as investigations into the murder continue.

Two other victims are fighting for their lives in hospital in the area.

The deceased women have been mourned and described as hardworking.