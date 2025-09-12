Prisons Boss Turned Away by MPs Over Diversity Records

The National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities on Thursday turned away the Commissioner General of the Kenya Prisons Service, Patrick Arunduh, for failing to provide documents to support his submissions on employment diversity.

The session, chaired by Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge, was cut short after Mr. Arunduh failed to present evidence showing how diversity was factored into recent recruitment exercises.

Legislators expressed frustration, noting this was his second appearance before the Committee without the required records.

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino led the criticism, saying the submissions were incomplete.

“The Commissioner General is appearing before the Committee for the second time without supportive documents. We expected a progressive report from what he had presented earlier,” said Owino.

In his response, Mr. Arunduh admitted the lapse and asked for more time.

“I am well guided by the Committee and I request three weeks to provide the required documents,” he said.

The Committee gave him two weeks to compile and submit the documents before his next appearance.