Private Hospitals Lifts Suspension Of SHA Services

The Rural Urban Private Hospitals Association (RUPHA) has lifted its suspension of Social Health Authority (SHA)-funded services after President William Ruto acknowledged the government’s outstanding debt to healthcare facilities.

RUPHA’s decision comes as the Kenya Faith-Based Health Services Consortium (KFBHSC) issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government to clear over Sh10 billion owed to its member hospitals or risk a shift to cash payments.

Speaking at a press briefing, RUPHA chairman Dr. Brian Lishenga said the association welcomed President Ruto’s commitment to settling the arrears and would resume services while monitoring the implementation of government promises.

“In recognition of this commitment, RUPHA has resolved to lift the suspension of SHA-funded services, effective immediately,” said Dr. Lishenga. He urged the government to disburse at least Sh10 million upfront to RUPHA facilities to provide much-needed financial relief as claim verification continues.

During a Wednesday address, President Ruto revealed that the government inherited a debt of over Sh30 billion from the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), affecting the rollout of SHA. He assured that 91% of the affected hospitals would receive payments, while claims exceeding Sh10 million—comprising the remaining 9%—would undergo verification within 90 days.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Deborah Barasa, will gazette the verification committee within a week,” Ruto stated.

Despite RUPHA’s decision to resume services, the association warned it would reinstate the suspension if the government fails to fulfill its commitments.

Meanwhile, Bishop Charles Asilutwa, chairman of the Christian Hospitals Association of Kenya (CHAK) and Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS), detailed the financial strain on faith-based health facilities.

“The defunct NHIF owes us Sh6.8 billion, SHA owes Sh2.15 billion, and Medical Administrators Kenya Limited (MAKL) owes Sh1 billion,” said Asilutwa, adding that many hospitals are struggling to sustain operations due to the unpaid claims.

Faith-based hospitals have given the government two weeks to settle the debts or risk disruptions in healthcare services as they transition to cash payments.