Private Security Guards at Shopping Malls to be Armed in New Proposal

Security guards protecting key infrastructure will be allowed to carry and use firearms if the Proposed Private Security Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2024 is passed into law.

According to the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA), this is timely because private security guards form the initial barrier and frontline defense against criminal threats.

Among areas where the private security guards will be allowed to carry firearms include Shopping Malls, Cash in Transit and Maritime Security.

PSRA says most of these areas were public spaces characterised by high human traffic necessitating the need for heightened security.

The authority despite the private security guards being the first line of defence, they lacked defensive capabilities and security equipment.

This has hindered the ability of the security guards not only to protect themselves but also the public according to PSRA.

The move is aimed at reallocating police resources to address broader national security objectives.

At least 10,000 police officers have been seconded to guard State installations, over stretching their numbers, which could potentially compromise internal security Through PSRA the government is pushing for private security guards to be well-equipped to handle high-risk assignments.

PSRA is a government agency and is charged with the responsibility of regulating the private security industry in accordance with the Act and the values and principles set out in the Constitution.

PSRA has already drafted a Bill-The Private Security Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2024- which seeks to ensure amendment to the Regulations Act to allow private security guards to be armed.

Once the proposal is approved, the law will authorise the controlled issuance, ownership, and operational use of firearms by private security officers (security guards) assigned to high-risk tasks and critical infrastructure.

PSRA Chief Executive Officer Fazul Mohamed said arming of private guards will be implemented under stringent regulatory supervision, ensuring adherence to established safety protocols for handling firearms and related operational use of firearms.

“Pursuant to Section 45 of the Act, there is a statutory obligation for licensed entities within the private security sector to collaborate with National Security Organs to uphold public order and safety.”

“Notwithstanding, the potential of this cooperative effort is currently constrained due to the statutory limitations placed on private security personnel regarding the authorization to carry and deploy firearms. This restriction presents a significant challenge to the efficacy of their role in the collective security framework,” Mahamed said in a letter to the ministry of interior.

He said the enactment of the Private Security Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2024 will not occasion additional expenditure of public funds.

“To the contrary, it will facilitate on-boarding of private security officers into the national security infrastructure at zero cost to the government.”

According to a proposed cabinet memo the amendment shall facilitate the issuance, possession and use of firearms by security guards under strict regulatory oversight and

compliance with established safety protocols.

He said that currently, more than 10,000 police officers are engaged in providing security ser vices that are defined as private security services under Section 2 of the Private Security Regulation Act No. 13 of 2016.

“These assignments, however, do not align with the fundamental core duties of the National Police Service. This proposed legislative amendment aims to equip private security personnel, thereby reallocating police resources to address broader national secu rity objectives. Consequently, this will liberate in excess of 10,000 police ofticers, allowing them to concentrate on their core mandate of safeguarding lives and property,” Mahamed said.

He said a comparative analysis of jurisdictions that allow security guards to be armed offers valuable insights into the efficacy and consequences of such policies.

“For instance, countries like the United States of America and South Africa have embraced the practice of arming security guards to offer services in high-risk sectors such as banks and government facilities, he said.

“In these jurisdictions, armed security guards are often regarded as a critical component of the overall security infrastructure, serving as a visible deterrent to criminal activity and providing rapid response in the event of an emergency,” he added.

Fazul added In the routine performance of their duties, private security personnel frequently form the initial barrier against criminal threats, including acts of terrorism and armed aggression.

“The absence of defensive capabilities and security equipment significantly compromises their ability to safeguard themselves and the public effectively.”

“This limitation not only endangers their safety but also impedes their capacity to execute their responsibilities comprehensively of protecting lives and property. In the recent past a number of security guards have been killed while on duty by armed criminals,” he added.