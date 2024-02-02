Private Security Officers Reject Sh30,000 Salary Pay Directive

Private security guards have disowned the directive to increase guards’ salary to Sh30,000.

In a joint press statement Thursday, the Kenya Security Industry Association (KSIA) and Protective & Safety Association of Kenya (PROSAK) said Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Chief Executive Fazul Mahamed’s order for guards’ salary increment was illegal.

According to the lobbies, this directive should be gazetted by Labor CS.

PSRA boss gave a seven-day ultimatum for firms to increase security officers’ salaries to Sh30,000 in Nairobi and Sh27,000 for those operating outside the metropolitan area.

“Accordingly, only the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection is empowered by law to publish wages orders setting out minimum terms of conditions of employment and only through the Kenya Gazette,” lobby groups said.

Currently, the minimum pay for daytime security officers is Sh15,201.65 and Sh16,959 for nighttime security officers.

Labor CS Florence Bore yesterday disowned the directive.

“My Ministry’s attention is drawn to publications in sections of both mainstream print and electronic media as well as social media platforms on a pay rise of the minimum wage for private security guards.

“As a Ministry, we cannot authenticate the stated publications and this is best responded to by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration or the authority who are referred to in the publications,” she said.

The associations have called upon Interior CS Kithure Kindiki to intervene.

“We hope that the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Interior and National Administration will heed our call and reign in on the Director PSRA and address our concerns in a timely manner so as to restore confidence and order in the private security sector and avert the imminent crisis.”