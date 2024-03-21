Probe as ABSA ATM is Found Partially Open Along Moi Avenue

There was anxiety at an ABSA ATM along Moi Avenue, Nairobi when the dispenser was found partially open.

This was hours after money had been loaded there.

Guards at the at the building housing Nairobi Aviation College along Moi Avenue noticed the loading door was not securely locked.

He called police who asked the ABSA officials to respond to the scene. A security agency that serviced and loaded the machine with money was also contacted and rushed there.

They later announced there was no money that had been stolen. The company and police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian national was arrested from his house following fraud complaint at the DTB Bank.

Police said Ofozor Chinoso Boniface, 28 and other accomplices were involved in international card frauds and were engaged in organized crimes.

An investigation into the fraud is ongoing, police said. Four other Nigerian nationals identified as Emmanuel Ikechukwu, 23, John Chiemelie Kelechi, 24, Emmanuel Kelechi 24, and Ignetus Chinweba aged 25 had been arrested at DTB Greenspan Mall branch.

This was after the officers learned they were part of the cartel involved in online card fraud.

Several international bank cards and clients’ bank information were recovered from them. Police said they were found while making ATM withdrawals at DTB Bank Greenspan Mall branch using the stated cards.

Police produced them in court and asked for more days to investigate the fraud.

Cases of banking fraud have been on the rise in the past months amid operations to address the trend.