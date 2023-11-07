Probe Launched After Body of Cop is Found in a Kirinyaga Coffee Plantation

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a police officer was found dead in a coffee plantation in Ndia, Kirinyaga County.

The body was dumped in the plantation near his homestead, police said.

Police said the body of Timothy Mwangi Ciira, aged 42, had several cuts on the head.

He was based in Embakasi, Nairobi. It is not clear if he was on leave or interdiction. He lived alone.

Kirinyaga West sub-county police commander Moses Koskei said he may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the area on Monday night.

“We are yet to establish why he was at home. We want to know if he was on duty or interdicted,” he said.

The deceased’s brother Daniel Karaba said he had raised an issue with him before he died.

Karaba said his brother lived alone in his house which is surrounded by a coffee plantation belonging to his uncle.

He said the deceased was based in Embakasi but when he was at home he always took supper at his house.

He said he had separated with wife. .

“We left each other at around 10pm and I was shocked when an alarm was raised that my brother’s body was discovered in my uncle’s coffee plantain with serious head injuries.”

Koskei said investigations had been launched to establish the killers and motive.

The body was taken to Kerugoya Referral Hospital awaiting postmortem.