Prominent Isiolo businesswoman shot dead in robbery near bus stage

A prominent businesswoman was shot dead and her purse stolen in a late-night robbery near the Isiolo Main Bus Stage, while a boda boda rider was injured in the attack.

According to police, the incident was reported at Isiolo Police Station on Monday, July 20, 2026, after members of the public alerted authorities to a shooting near Westgate Market.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found two victims.

The deceased was identified as Angelina Kananu, a 49-year-old Meru businesswoman. Police said she sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and left leg above the knee. She died at the scene.

The second victim, a 48-year-old boda boda rider, sustained a gunshot wound to the right buttock. The bullet remained lodged in his body, and he was rushed to the Isiolo County Referral Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the businesswoman had just closed her shop and was boarding a motorcycle when two armed men, reportedly carrying a rifle, approached on foot and opened fire. The attackers then grabbed her purse before fleeing into the nearby Bulapesa slums.

Crime scene investigators recovered five spent 7.62x39mm cartridge cases and one live round at the scene. The area was processed and documented before the body was moved to Kiirua Mission Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched a manhunt for the assailants as investigations into the fatal robbery continue.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive at a matatu waiting bay in Meru Town.

According to a police report, the incident was reported at Meru Police Station on Monday, July 20, 2026, at about 5:41 p.m. by an employee of the Kenya Red Cross Society and a resident of Kaithe.

He reported that at around 5:05 p.m., Peter Gitari, popularly known by the alias “Muchuka,” and estimated to be about 50 years old, was found lying unresponsive at the matatu waiting bay near the former Tuskys Stage in Meru Town.

Police officers visited the scene and confirmed the man had died.

A preliminary examination revealed no visible physical injuries on the body. Investigators recovered two amoxicillin tablets at the scene, which were documented as part of the investigation.

Crime scene officers processed and documented the area before the body was moved to the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it will be preserved pending a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.