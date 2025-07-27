Protests as refugee boss is redeployed to IGRTC in changes at immigration

Officials have protested after a senior ministry of interior and national administration official who has been holding two public jobs concurrently was moved in changes at the immigration department.

This is despite there being a court order stopping any such movement.

John Njuguna Burugu, who was the Commissioner for Refugee Affairs, was last Tuesday asked to hand over immediately and return to his other office.

Barugu had been appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta as a member of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) on June 19, 2020.

However, in March 2023, the then Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, now Deputy President, appointed him as acting Commissioner for Refugee Affairs.

Officials said Burugu never resigned from IGRTC, raising concerns over the irregular holding of two offices.

Consequently, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, through Immigration Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang ordered Barugu to return to IGRTC.

“The appointment as Commissioner for Refugee Affairs was subject to confirmation by the Public Service Commission (PSC). Given the appointment to IGRTC is still active and to end your concurrent holding two public offices, with the concurrence of the CS ministry of Interior and National Administration, it has been decided that your appointment as Commissioner for Refugee Affairs is terminated and you be released effective 22nd July 2025.”

“You are asked to hand over to Ms. Mercy Wambugha Mwaseru who has been deployed to act as a Commissioner for Refugee Affairs with immediate effect,” the letter by Kipsang said.

Burugu confirmed that he had received the letter and was preparing handover notes in compliance, even as he protested the move.

He had been at the refugee docket for more than two years and insiders said he performed well.

Burugu confirmed that he had not resigned from IGRTC while clarifying that he never earned any salary or benefits from the Department of Immigration.

“The claim that I hold two jobs is hypocritical and being mean with information. I was interviewed and successfully recruited by PSC in July last year but I will leave,” he said.

A Kenyan had moved to court to stop PSC from starting a fresh exercise, and the matter is still in court.

Last year, the Employment and Labour Relations Court issued orders stopping the recruitment following a case filed by an individual identified as Stanley Kyalo Muli.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the application, by this honourable court interim orders is hereby issued restraining PSC from recruiting, any persons by inviting applications or conducting interviews for the position of Secretary Refugee Affairs, CSG4 advertised on 23rd January 2024,” Justice Mathews Nduma Nderi ordered.

The orders are dated January 29, 2025, and the matter is still pending in court. Kyalo had sued the PSC and State Law Office.

The department is one of those seen as lucrative, given the funds and other benefits that follow the refugees in the country.

This is believed to be the reason for the move by the authorities at the ministry.