Protests rock Ting’a as Nyamira and Kisii contest town ownership

A section of residents of Kisii forced their Monday into Ting’a township and kicked out Nyamira County officials.

The sleepy market town borders Kitutu Chache North in Kisii and Kitutu Masaba in Nyamira.

It has been a subject of ownership contention for two weeks now after Monyerero MCA in Kisii wrote to protest the collection of revenue by Nyamira officials.

In the letter addressed to Nyamira, Otachi objected to the annexation of Tinga to Nyamira.

Later Nyamira, however, wrote back to protest.

It instead picked an all MCA committee to do a fresh boundary audit of its borders with Kisii.

The committee, inter alia, would undertake fresh assessment on vast lands neighboring Kisii said to be historically belonging to Nyamira.

Among the areas controversially targeted include where Governor Arati’s residence and that of the County Assembly.

On Monday, however Otachi led large mobs in seizing Ting’a market management offices and the main hospital.

He said the two, assets had been erroneously been patronized by Nyamira County for years.

He said his people were today on site to ‘reclaim what belongs to the people of Kisii.’

“Today we are here to make a statement that Ting’a is in Kisii and thus Nyamira should cease from collecting revenue here forthwith,”he told journalists.

According to Otachi, they have map evidence that the town belongs to Kisii.

“All the maps done in 1966, 1969 and 1971 show that the market and the dispensary fall within Kisii County boundary demarcations.

“This explains why I wrote to the Chief Officer Finance in Nyamira to redeploy their revenue collection staff from the market ,” Mr Otachi stated as violent mobs ransacked the market and kicked staff from Nyamira County.