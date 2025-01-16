PS engages telcos as govt moves to regulate social media

The government has upped efforts to regulate social media platforms in a bid to tackle the growing misuse of digital platforms.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo in a statement on Thursday said his ministry will collaborate with telecommunication companies in Kenya and social media organizations to address challenges associated with misuse of online platforms.

But the move has been deemed illegal and activists have vowed to challenge it legally.

Omollo said the government is coming up with legislation to enforce the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act (CMCA) which seeks to secure Kenya’s cyberspace and curb misuse of the Internet.

“The outright violations on digital platforms must be addressed through collaborative efforts. There is a growing need to effectively navigate the misuse and abuse of social media,” said Dr Omollo.

The Ministry, through the National Computer and Cybercrime Co-ordination Committee (NC4), has been actively coordinating efforts to enable a secure cyberspace for the government and the great people of Kenya.

One of these efforts is the enactment of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime (Critical Information Infrastructure and Cybercrime Management) Regulations, 2024 that operationalizes the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act (CMCA).

Omollo underscored the need for the platforms to monitor the social websites in a bid to filter out abusive and violent content, saying that stakeholders such as government agencies and telcos would have unique responsibilities to help in regulation.

“However, there is consensus among stakeholders I met today that further action is required to ensure a safer digital environment,” he said.

“Platforms must actively monitor and take action against violent, hateful, unbalanced, and unmoderated content. Defining the responsibilities of various stakeholders— whether government agencies, telcos, or content platforms—is essential for an efficient and coordinated approach. Operators must also reassess their content access and use models, including user identification.”

“Greater firmness is required from telcos and platform owners in addressing criminal activities online. The increasing trend of individuals using social media irresponsibly, disregarding the limits of free speech, demands urgent action.”

Omollo argued that the presence of enforcement agencies would help to increase effectiveness in content regulation and curbing frequent offenders.

While highlighting the government’s milestones in fostering innovation and digital entrepreneurship the PS said the state would also be seeking to implement deterrent measures against repeat offenders and would also sensitize the public on the good use of digital space.

“Kenya’s robust creative economy has gained global recognition, with the President securing agreements with various platforms such as YouTube, X, and Facebook to enable Kenya’s youth to monetize their digital content.”

“To mitigate the negative impact of such fraudulent activities, a centralized hub for reporting and sharing information will be established to protect users from cyber threats. A national framework for content moderation and filtering will be explored to ensure responsible access to digital content. We must also implement effective deterrent measures against repeat offenders to curb digital misconduct,” he said.

The pronouncements come days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen vowed to crack down on misuse of social media following a series of online attacks directed at President William Ruto and his government.

Newly appointed ICT CS William Kabogo echoed the sentiments saying that his first job after assuming office would be to regulate social media.