PS Fikirini records statement as detectives probe fatal shooting of youth leader Cecil Ouma

Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs recorded a statement with police as investigations intensify into the fatal shooting of youth mobiliser Cecil Ouma, who died after an incident involving the PS’s security detail in Kariokor, Nairobi.

Police officers visited Fikirini’s Nairobi office on Thursday, July 2, where they interviewed him and other officials after earlier summoning him as a key witness. Investigators consider the Principal Secretary an important witness because he was inside the official vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Speaking after recording his statement, Fikirini expressed sympathy to Ouma’s family and pledged full cooperation with investigators.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life that occurred following the incident involving my security detail. The circumstances surrounding Cecil’s death remain distressing and are the subject of an active investigation. No family should have to endure such a tragic loss, and no young person should lose their life in this manner,” he said.

The PS said he had honoured the police summons and provided investigators with his account of the events.

“I have responded to an invitation by the investigating agencies to record my statement on what transpired. Already, seven people, including three from my office, have been summoned and shared their side of the story. I will continue to make myself available for any investigations into this tragic death,” he added.

He also assured Ouma’s family that justice would be pursued.

The statement comes a day after detectives questioned members of Fikirini’s security team and seized two firearms assigned to the officers for forensic examination. Police have also recorded statements from five other witnesses.

Investigators are analysing newly obtained footage showing Ouma entering the Principal Secretary’s vehicle after a youth engagement forum shortly before the shooting.

According to police, the PS’s convoy was surrounded by about 100 youths demanding handouts as it attempted to leave the venue. The crowd allegedly forced open the vehicle’s doors while the driver sped away towards Dr. Griffin Road, with some individuals reportedly stealing valuables from the occupants.

Police said two Nokia mobile phones belonging to members of the security detail were stolen during the confrontation, while the vehicle’s rear windscreen was shattered by stones.

The officers assigned to the Principal Secretary reportedly fired warning shots to disperse the crowd as patrol officers responded and helped escort the convoy to safety. Fikirini later sought refuge at a nearby police station before being escorted to his residence.

During the chaos, Ouma, 28, a former Technical University of Kenya student and youth leader from Imara Ward in Embakasi, sustained gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Park Road Nursing Home, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the body had two gunshot wounds to the left arm and another to the left side of the chest below the breast. The body was moved to Chiromo Funeral Home pending a post-mortem examination.

One suspect has since been arrested and is expected to face charges, while detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including establishing who fired the fatal shots. Ouma’s family and colleagues have called for a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure those responsible are held accountable.