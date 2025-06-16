PS Oluga Assures Kenyans Of Steady HIV Drug Supply Amid Shortage Fears

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga has assured Kenyans that there is no shortage of the HIV drug Nevirapine in public health facilities across the country.

Speaking on Saturday, June 14, 2025, during the commemoration of World Blood Donor Day in Samburu County, Dr. Oluga dismissed reports suggesting a possible shortage of the drug, especially in Kisumu County.

“We have a drug for children called Nevirapine. It is available in all counties, including Kisumu, which has enough stock to last at least seven months,” he said.

Dr. Oluga emphasized that Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), which had been mentioned in media reports, also has sufficient supplies and is not experiencing any interruption in service.

Nevirapine is a key antiretroviral drug used to treat HIV-1 infection. It plays a vital role in reducing the amount of HIV in the blood and is especially important in preventing mother-to-child transmission. It is part of the class of drugs known as non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs).

The PS called on Kenyans to remain calm, noting that the Ministry of Health is closely monitoring supplies to ensure continued access to essential HIV treatment nationwide.