PS Omollo tells IPOA to focus on human rights, accountability and transparency in police

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary, Dr. Raymond Omollo Monday told the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to prioritise human rights, and improved accountability and transparency in the police service.

Omollo met the board during an induction training for new team and insisted that it focuses on enhancing the crucial role of IPOA in promoting accountability, transparency, and human rights in policing.

Speaking at the start of the five-day training being held at the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha, Omollo emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering a human-rights-centered approach in law enforcement, reiterating that IPOA serves as a vital link between the police and the public.

“Within the context of policing and human rights, Kenya has made significant strides in addressing the relationship between law enforcement and the observance of human rights. Key among them is the enactment of robust legal and institutional frameworks to promote transparency, accountability, and trust in our policing systems,” he said.

He assured the new IPOA board members of the Government’s support in their mandate to uphold justice, strengthen accountability, and ensure respect for human dignity within the National Police Service.

He commended IPOA’s critical role in investigating complaints against police misconduct and proposing actionable reforms that align with constitutional and legal standards.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of addressing challenges such as extrajudicial practices and enhancing public trust in law enforcement agencies.

Omollo expressed confidence in the new leadership of the police oversight body under chairman Ahmed Isaak Hassan and vice-chairperson and Ann Wanjiku Mwangi. He urged the new commissioners to prioritize systemic reforms that foster fairness and social cohesion.

“These challenges, while disheartening, continue to motivate change and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority is at the cornerstone of these reforms. As the new members of the IPOA Board, you now carry the profound responsibility of ensuring that policing in Kenya adheres to the highest standards of accountability and respect for human rights and dignity,” the PS added.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to collaborate with IPOA to build a society where every Kenyan feels protected and valued.

He noted that safeguarding human rights was not a barrier to effective policing but a cornerstone of sustainable security and public trust.

The meeting sets the stage for a robust working relationship between the ministry and IPOA, aiming to ensure justice and equality for all Kenyans.

Omollo, emphasizing on the need to improve public trust in policing operations, encouraged the commissioners to execute their constitutional mandate professionally.

“IPOA exists as a nexus point between the police and the public. Your work is instrumental in restoring faith and confidence in our justice system,” he said.

Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli said the police were committed to upholding professionalism and ethical practices.

The police, he added, would provide necessary support to IPOA.

Hassan said IPOA will implement police reforms recommended by a taskforce headed by former Chief Justice David Maraga touching on IPOA in full.

He said 59 percent of the recommendations on IPOA had been implemented.

IPOA has in the past been accused of not addressing many demands from Kenyans touching on police.