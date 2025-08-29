PSC Announces Applications For Chairperson And Members Of National Land Commission

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has invited applications for the positions of Chairperson and eight members of the National Land Commission (NLC).

In a public notice, the selection panel said those interested in the chairperson role must hold a degree from a recognized university in Kenya and have at least 15 years of experience in areas such as public administration, land management and administration, natural resources management, land adjudication and settlement, land law, land survey, spatial planning, land economics, or social sciences.

Applicants for member positions must also hold a degree and have at least 10 years of experience in the same fields.

However, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of County Assembly (MCAs), government employees, bankrupt individuals, those convicted of a felony, or those found guilty of unlawful land acquisition are barred from applying.

The positions carry a six-year, non-renewable term, and salaries will be determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Applications should include a detailed CV, a copy of the National ID, academic certificates, testimonials, and other supporting documents.

“Interested applicants may apply for one or both positions,” the notice reads.

Manual applications should be addressed to:

The Chairperson, Selection Panel for Recruitment of Nominees for Appointment as Chairperson and Members of the National Land Commission, Public Service Commission House, P.O. BOX 30095-00100, Nairobi.

Physical applications should be delivered to the Public Service Commission Secretary’s Office, 4th Floor, Commission House, off Harambee Avenue.

Online applications can be sent via email to nlc2025@publicservice.go.ke.

The deadline for submission is September 16, 2025, at 5:00 pm.