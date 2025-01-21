PSC Announces Vice-Chancellor Vacancy At University Of Nairobi

Kenya’s top universities are set for new leadership as the Public Service Commission (PSC) advertises high-profile vacancies for key academic and administrative roles.

Among the institutions seeking new leaders is the University of Nairobi (UoN), which is looking to fill the Vice-Chancellor position, alongside other critical roles at leading public universities.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the PSC announced vacancies at UoN, Kenyatta University, and Tharaka University, part of a broader effort to inject fresh leadership into Kenya’s higher education sector.

The advertised roles include Vice-Chancellor at UoN, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs) at Kenyatta University, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration and Finance) at UoN. Additionally, Tharaka University is seeking a Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration, Finance, Planning, and Development).

Two of these positions have been re-advertised.

The recruitment process aligns with the government’s mission to reform and modernize the public service and requires candidates with strong leadership, academic expertise, and a focus on improving resource management in public universities.

The process adheres to Section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Universities Act, 2012 (as amended), aiming to appoint leaders capable of steering universities through growth and transformation.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the PSC’s official website at www.publicservice.go.ke for detailed job descriptions and application guidelines. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on February 11, 2025.