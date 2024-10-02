Public Invited To Give Views On Impeachment Of DP Gachagua On October 4

The public is invited to participate in hearings on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday, October 4, 2024.

These hearings will take place across the country from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering citizens a chance to share their views on the matter.

On Tuesday, the Speaker of the National Assembly approved the start of the impeachment process after a motion to proceed was supported by 291 MPs, far exceeding the required 117.

The impeachment is widely expected to pass through both houses of Parliament, with the opposition teaming up with the President’s party following recent nationwide protests. However, a date for the actual vote has not been set.

Efforts to block the impeachment in court have been unsuccessful. The ongoing power struggle between President Ruto and his deputy has raised concerns about political stability, especially during Kenya’s current economic crisis.

Deputy President Gachagua, who was Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 election, is from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region. His support was key to Ruto’s victory over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

However, recent political shifts, particularly after protests forced Ruto to halt tax increases, have left Gachagua isolated, with members of Odinga’s party now aligned with the government.

Despite this, Gachagua remains defiant, stating he still has the backing of voters in central Kenya. “Two hundred MPs cannot overturn the will of the people,” he said. To impeach the Deputy President, a two-thirds majority in both the National Assembly and Senate is required, excluding nominated members.

Supporters of the motion are confident it will succeed, but Gachagua has vowed to fight the process. He also indicated that President Ruto could intervene to stop the impeachment but noted that if it proceeds, the president is involved.

Ruto, who in the past opposed political persecution of his deputy, now faces a widening rift with Gachagua. The deputy president has been noticeably absent from key events, such as seeing off or welcoming the president at the airport. Instead, Interior Secretary Kithure Kindiki, a close ally of the president, has taken on some of Gachagua’s responsibilities. This echoes the situation during Ruto’s own fallout with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kindiki, also from the Mount Kenya region, has garnered support from several legislators who see him as the area’s new political voice. This growing backing has further isolated Gachagua.

In another blow to Gachagua’s political standing, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recently recommended charges against two MPs and other close allies of the Deputy President, accusing them of organizing violent protests in June. Gachagua dismissed these allegations as an “evil scheme” to tarnish his name and justify his impeachment.

Interior Secretary Kindiki has pledged neutrality but insisted that those responsible for any wrongdoing will be prosecuted. “We are dealing with dangerous individuals who almost destroyed the parliament,” he said.

However, many young Kenyans who participated in the protests reject claims that Gachagua’s allies were involved, instead viewing the impeachment as a distraction from poor governance. Some have even suggested that if Gachagua is removed, President Ruto should face consequences as well.

In response, an opposition senator has filed a censure motion against President Ruto, though it carries no legal implications.

Public hearings on the impeachment will be held in various locations, including Mwatate CDF Hall in Taita Taveta County and the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi. Other meeting points have been designated across the country to gather public opinion on this significant political development.

Locations for public hearings