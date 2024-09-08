Public Officers to Retire at Mandatory Age as Gov’t Tightens Guidelines

The Office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service has reiterated the government’s stance on the mandatory retirement age for public officers, directing appointing authorities to cease extending the terms of service for officers who have attained the legal retirement age.

In a circular dated August 5, 2024, addressed to key public offices including state corporations, county governments, constitutional commissions, and judicial institutions, the Chief of Staff Felix Koskei stressed adherence to the Public Service Commission Act, 2017.

This Act mandates that public officers retire upon reaching 60 years of age, with the exception of officers with disabilities, who are entitled to a mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

This reminder follows observations that certain authorities have been extending the tenure of public officers beyond the legally mandated retirement age, contrary to the laws governing public service employment.

Koskei emphasized that this practice goes against legal provisions, which strictly prohibit the extension of service for retired public officers.

The circular also acknowledged previous presidential directives, stating that no further extensions would be tolerated, especially for those officers who have already reached the mandatory retirement age.

However, exceptions were highlighted for academic staff in public universities, research scientists, and judicial officers, where the applicable guidelines are set by their respective governing bodies.

This directive comes as part of ongoing efforts to streamline the public service sector and ensure that younger professionals have opportunities to ascend within the ranks, in line with Kenya’s broader reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and compliance within government institutions.

Koskei’s circular was copied to several key offices, including the Public Service Commission, the Auditor General, the Council of Governors, and the State Corporations Advisory Committee, ensuring that all relevant authorities are duly informed of this reinforcement of retirement regulations.

The move is expected to address concerns about aging leadership and lack of transition within the public service, which has been a long-standing issue.

The directive is also anticipated to alleviate budgetary pressures related to pension and retirement benefits, by preventing unauthorized extensions of service that place additional burdens on government coffers.

Authorized officers have been instructed to implement this circular effectively, and public servants approaching retirement have been advised to adhere to the legal framework without seeking extensions.