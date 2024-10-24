Public Sector Unions Call Off Strike Following Agreement With Government On Implementation Of SHA

Public sector unions in Kenya have called off their planned strike over concerns regarding the implementation of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The strike notice, issued on October 8, 2024, by more than ten unions representing civil servants, has been suspended following a successful agreement between the government and union leaders.

The decision was reached after extensive negotiations and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Cabinet Secretaries Justin Muturi (Public Service and Human Capital Development), Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection), Deborah Mlongo Barasa (Health), and Union of Kenya Civil Servants Secretary General, Tom Ondege.

Under the MoU, the government agreed to extend the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for public servants through SHA until November 21, 2024.

SHA, which replaced the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), will continue to offer the same benefits as its predecessor. Public servants are assured of uninterrupted access to their health coverage during the transition.

A key component of the agreement includes the formation of an ad hoc committee to review relevant legal provisions and ensure the smooth transition from NHIF to SHA.

The committee, chaired by David William Okoth Ochiel, Director of Human Resource Management, will comprise members from various government departments, the union, and other stakeholders. The committee is expected to present its findings within 21 days.

The unions had raised concerns over increased contributions of 2.75 percent of gross salary without corresponding improvements in benefits. The committee will address these concerns, alongside other issues, within the agreed timelines.

During the signing ceremony at Harambee House, CS Muturi assured that the government is committed to resolving the challenges surrounding the transition from NHIF to SHA.

He emphasized that the SHA will maintain the benefits previously enjoyed under NHIF and assured civil servants that their healthcare coverage will remain intact.

CS Mutua praised the union’s leadership for engaging in constructive dialogue rather than confrontation, stating that consultations and consensus are essential in resolving labor issues.

CS Barasa reassured the public that no NHIF staff would lose their jobs during the transition to SHA, and that healthcare services would continue without disruption.

Union Secretary General Tom Ondege, speaking on behalf of other union leaders, confirmed that the union’s concerns have been addressed and that the strike notice has been officially withdrawn.

“We do not wish to go on strike as a Union. We issued a notice to prompt the employer to address our concerns. Today, we are here to announce the cancellation of the strike because the issues that led us to file the notice are being addressed,” added Ondege.

“The engagement of Cabinet Secretaries and Union has marked a significant step toward resolving the ongoing issues and restoring confidence among union members,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration with the government to ensure civil servants continue to receive comprehensive healthcare coverage.

The resolution marks a significant step toward addressing the concerns of public sector workers and ensuring a smooth transition to SHA. The unions expressed hope that the government would continue to address their concerns and ensure that civil servants receive the healthcare they need under the new scheme.