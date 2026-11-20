The State Departments of Public Works and Housing and Urban Development have raised concerns over a combined funding shortfall of more than Sh11.6 billion in the proposed 2027/28 Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

The two departments have asked Parliament to support efforts to increase their budgetary allocations, warning that inadequate funding could disrupt programmes, delay infrastructure projects and affect service delivery.

The departments made the appeal before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works, where they outlined their financial challenges.

Principal Secretary for Public Works Joel Arumonyang told the committee that his department had received a proposed allocation of Sh5.277 billion against a budget requirement of Sh11.413 billion.

He said this had left the department with a funding gap of Sh6.1368 billion.

Arumonyang warned that the shortfall would affect the department’s operations, maintenance activities and ability to supervise infrastructure projects across the country.

He also cautioned that inadequate funding could lead to a further accumulation of pending bills.

“Pending bills are a moving target caused by insufficient budgetary provision relative to contract values. So far, the department has an accumulated pending bill of Sh1.521 billion,” Arumonyang said.

The PS further told the committee that limited funding was affecting the quality of supervision, auditing and inspection of buildings across the country.

He said the department lacked essential testing equipment needed to effectively carry out its mandate.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development reported a funding shortfall of Sh5.464 billion in the proposed 2027/28 Budget Policy Statement.

Senior Chief Finance Officer Alexius Njue told the committee that the department had received a Treasury budget ceiling of Sh132.166 billion against its requirement of Sh137.6294 billion.

He asked the committee to support additional funding of Sh2.839 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh2.624 billion for development programmes.

Njue said closing the funding gaps would help ensure that priority programmes were not stalled due to budgetary constraints.

Committee Chairperson Joseph Tonui assured the two departments that the committee would use its statutory powers to advocate for increased budgetary ceilings.

He said the committee would present the funding concerns in its report to the Budget and Appropriations Committee for consideration.

“We have listened to both State Departments and it is clear they are being asked to deliver much more with far less. The Committee will use Parliament’s powers to push for substantial ceiling enhancements to ensure that critical programmes are not stalled,” Tonui said.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the Budget and Appropriations Committee, which will consider the departments’ requests as part of the budget process.