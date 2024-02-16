Pupils Fall Sick After Eating Wild Fruits In Athi River

Close to 59 pupils from Kanaani Integrated Primary School in Athi River were on Tuesday taken to Athi River Sub-County Level 4 hospital after consuming a wild fruit that is suspected to be poisonous.

The head teacher David Sangare said the pupils started vomiting after lunch.

“The incident took place between 2-3 pm when we noticed that majority of the pupils were vomiting. We quickly mobilised an ambulance and the students were rushed to Athi River Level Four hospital,” said Sangare.

The head teacher said students picked the wild fruits from trees near the school fence. “The fruits are ripe and we suspect the students were tempted to eat them,” he added.

According to Machakos County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health Daniel Yumbya, eight pupils are currently admitted at the facility while 51 were treated and discharged after they exhibited symptoms of vomiting, stomach aches and diarrhoea.

Yumbya said the pupils were rushed to the hospital last evening after allegedly eating a wild fruit in school.

“We received the first batch of 24 pupils at around 4pm, while the rest were brought later after we dispatched a nurse and an ambulance. They all exhibited the same signs,” said Yumbya.

The CECM said those admitted were in stable condition.

“The students who were severely ill have been given IV fluids and are responding well to treatment. Those with mild symptoms were given pain killers, ORS and zinc and were allowed to go home,” he added.

Yumbya disclosed that a special ward has been set for the pupils to receive treatment for the poisoning.

“The county government will cater for all the medical expenses for the students,” he added.