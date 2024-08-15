Questions As Kenya Association Of Manufacturers CEO Anthony Mwangi Resigns

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Chief Executive Officer Anthony Mwangi resigned from office in unclear circumstances.

He had held the position for two years.

KAM’s board chairperson Jane Karuku said Mwangi was instrumental in positioning the association as the lead voice for manufacturers across the country.

“The Association extends its sincere gratitude to Mwangi for his dedicated service and significant contributions to the Association and the manufacturing sector during his tenure,” a statement read in part.

“Anthony has been instrumental in driving the Association’s advocacy initiatives towards realising the Manufacturing 20 by 30 strategy. Under his leadership, the Association has continued to position itself as a thought leader in manufacturing.”

Chief Operating Officer Tobias Alando will assume the role of acting CEO before the board begins the recruitment process.

“We are confident that under Mr. Alando’s interim leadership, KAM will continue to build on the strong foundation laid by Mwangi.”

Karuku urged all stakeholders to support and work together to allow a seamless transition.

“KAM remains committed to its strategic objectives, its members and to various stakeholders on delivering its purpose of creating prosperity for the nation through sustainable industrialisation,” Karuku said.

Established in 1959, the association is a representative of manufacturing businesses in Kenya and is pivotal in driving for policies to strengthen the country’s economic development.