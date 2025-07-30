Questions Raised Over SHIF Coverage For Cochlear Implant Surgery

Concerns are growing over the lack of coverage for cochlear implant surgery under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), prompting calls for urgent government intervention.

Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege on Tuesday requested a statement in the National Assembly, seeking clarity on whether SHIF caters for individuals with hearing impairments in need of cochlear implants.

“I wish to request a statement from the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Health regarding the coverage of cochlear implant surgery under the Social Health Insurance Fund,” said Chege.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics and the World Health Organization show that about one in every 1,000 children in Kenya is born with severe to profound hearing loss.

“If untreated, hearing loss is often associated with poor academic achievement, which may lead to reduced employment opportunities later in life,” she said.

Chege expressed concern that those in need of cochlear implants are allegedly not covered under SHIF, a situation that leaves many families struggling to access the life-changing procedure.

“Without suitable interventions, hearing loss will continue to be a barrier to communication and social integration of affected individuals, especially our children,” she added.

The MP demanded a report on whether the procedure is covered under SHIF and, if not, what measures the government is taking to ensure its inclusion. She further asked what steps are being implemented to align Kenya’s support for hearing impairments with international best practices.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko backed the call and asked the committee to outline awareness efforts around hearing loss and the importance of cochlear implants.

The urgency of the matter was acknowledged by the session’s Speaker, MP Rachel Nyamai, who directed the Health Committee to expedite its response.

“This is a very important matter. It should be expedited,” Nyamai said.

Committee member Hon. Dr. James Nyikal assured the House that efforts were underway to gather the necessary information.

“This is important. We are going to get some information, and we may even have to seek details from outside the country, going by the nature of the question. Two weeks, if she can bear with us,” he said.

The Departmental Committee on Health is expected to issue a formal response within two weeks.