Rachel Brosnahan’s Net Worth

Rachel Brosnahan, an American actress, has amassed an impressive net worth of $20 million. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the hit Amazon Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which aired from 2017 to 2023. In addition to her breakthrough on this critically acclaimed show, Brosnahan has built a successful career through her work on other television series, films, and the stage. Here’s a closer look at her journey, earnings, and how she became one of Hollywood’s top actresses.

Early Life

Born on July 12, 1990, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rachel Brosnahan has roots in a family known for its creative talents. Her father is the brother of the late fashion designer Kate Spade, and comedian David Spade is her uncle by marriage. Brosnahan grew up in Highland Park, Illinois, and developed an early interest in the arts. During high school, she participated in musical theater and even spent two years on the school’s wrestling team.

Brosnahan pursued her passion for acting by enrolling at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she graduated in 2012. Her time at Tisch laid the foundation for her future career, preparing her to take on a range of challenging and diverse roles.

Rachel Brosnahan “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Salary

Brosnahan’s most iconic role to date is as the lead character in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a 1950s housewife who pursues a career in stand-up comedy. Her portrayal of Midge earned her multiple awards, including an Emmy, two Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award.

For the first two seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Brosnahan earned $100,000 per episode, amounting to $800,000 for season 1 and $1 million for season 2. Her per-episode salary skyrocketed to $300,000 for the third season, netting her $2.4 million for that season alone. This boost in salary solidified her place as one of the highest-paid actresses in television.

Lucrative Amazon Deal

In June 2019, Brosnahan took her career to new heights by signing an exclusive first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under this agreement, her production company, Scrap Paper Pictures, will develop new projects for Amazon, providing her with more opportunities to expand her portfolio in both production and acting. This strategic move not only showcases her versatility in the entertainment industry but also secures additional streams of revenue beyond acting.

Television Career

Brosnahan’s acting career began with guest appearances on shows like “Mercy” and “The Good Wife” in 2010, but her breakout role came in 2013 when she portrayed the character Rachel Posner, a prostitute, in the political thriller “House of Cards.” Her standout performance earned her an Emmy Award nomination and helped establish her as a rising star in Hollywood.

In addition to her success on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Brosnahan has appeared in numerous television shows, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Blacklist,” and “Orange is the New Black.” She also had a main role on the series “Manhattan,” which ran from 2014 to 2015.

Film Career

Rachel Brosnahan’s film career began in 2009 with a small role in the supernatural horror film “The Unborn.” She soon moved on to more substantial roles, starring opposite Bernadette Peters in the 2011 film “Coming Up Roses” and appearing in the fantasy film “Beautiful Creatures” in 2013.

Over the years, she has taken on a variety of roles in critically acclaimed films. Some of her notable film credits include:

“Patriots Day” (2016)

(2016) “The Courier” (2020)

(2020) “I’m Your Woman” (2020)

(2020) “Dead for a Dollar” (2022)

In addition to her dramatic roles, Brosnahan lent her voice to the animated comedy “Spies in Disguise” in 2019.

Theater Career

Brosnahan’s talent extends to the stage as well. She made her professional theater debut in 2009 at Steppenwolf Theatre in the play “Up.” In 2013, she made her Broadway debut in a revival of “The Big Knife.” In subsequent years, she played Desdemona in a New York Theatre Workshop production of “Othello.”

Her theater career continued to flourish, and in 2023, she returned to Broadway in the revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s play “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” where she starred alongside Oscar Isaac.

Personal Life

In 2016, Rachel Brosnahan married actor and producer Jason Ralph. The couple has largely kept their relationship private, maintaining a relatively low profile despite Brosnahan’s public success.

Real Estate

While there are fewer public details available about Rachel Brosnahan’s real estate holdings compared to other celebrities, her net worth of $20 million certainly suggests she has invested wisely in properties and assets. Her wealth comes from a combination of acting, production deals, and various professional endeavors, which have all contributed to her financial success.

