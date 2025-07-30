Rachel Griffiths Siblings: Get to Know Ben and Samuel Griffiths

Rachel Anne Griffiths, born on December 18, 1968, in Melbourne, Australia, is a celebrated Australian actress, director, and producer.

Raised in a creative household, Griffiths developed a passion for the arts early in life, influenced by her mother, Anna Griffiths, an art consultant and teacher.

Her journey into acting began with community theater and blossomed into an international career, marked by her ability to portray complex, emotionally rich characters.

Griffiths has become a prominent figure in both Australian and Hollywood entertainment, earning critical acclaim for her work in iconic projects like Muriel’s Wedding and Six Feet Under.

Beyond acting, she has expanded her creative footprint as a director and producer, contributing to Australian television and film with projects like Ride Like a Girl and Total Control.

Rachel grew up with two older brothers, Ben Griffiths and Samuel Griffiths.

After the family moved from the Gold Coast to Melbourne when Rachel was five, their mother, Anna, raised the three siblings largely on her own following their father, Edward Martin Griffiths, leaving the family when Rachel was 11.

Ben pursued a career as a ski instructor, a path distinct from Rachel’s artistic endeavors.

However, little information is available about Samuel’s profession or personal life.

Career

Griffiths first gained recognition with a supporting role as Rhonda Epinstall in the 1994 film Muriel’s Wedding, a performance that showcased her comedic and dramatic talents.

This role propelled her into international projects, including films like My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), Hilary and Jackie (1998), and Blow (2001).

Her portrayal of Hilary du Pré in Hilary and Jackie earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, cementing her status as a formidable talent.

On television, Griffiths delivered a standout performance as Brenda Chenowith in HBO’s Six Feet Under (2001–2005), a role that became one of her most iconic, followed by her work as Sarah Walker Laurent in Brothers & Sisters (2006–2011).

Beyond acting, Griffiths has embraced directing, debuting with the short film Tulip (1998) and later helming the successful feature Ride Like a Girl (2019), the highest-grossing Australian film of that year.

She has also directed episodes of Nowhere Boys (2015) and co-created and starred in the political drama Total Control (2019–2021).

Her recent work includes producing and starring in the series Madam (2025), where she plays a brothel owner, reflecting her continued interest in bold, relatable stories.

Griffiths’ return to Australia in 2012 after a decade in the United States marked a shift toward greater creative control, including roles as a producer and advocate for inclusive filmmaking through her patronage of Bus Stop Films.

Accolades

Griffiths won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Six Feet Under, along with two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Emmy Award nominations for the same series.

Her performance in Muriel’s Wedding earned her an AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and she later received five additional AACTA nominations for films like Amy (1997), Me Myself I (2000), The Hard Word (2002), Beautiful Kate (2009), and Hacksaw Ridge (2016), winning for her supporting role in the latter.

Griffiths also secured a Helpmann Award for her stage performance in the 2002 Melbourne production of Proof.

Her Academy Award nomination for Hilary and Jackie remains a career highlight, complemented by BAFTA and Emmy nominations for her television work.

In 2020, Griffiths was honored as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her contributions to the arts, reflecting her impact as both a performer and a cultural advocate.

Her directorial debut, Ride Like a Girl, and her work on Total Control further earned her AACTA Awards for Best Supporting Actress and Best Television Series in 2019 and 2021, underscoring her multifaceted influence in the industry.