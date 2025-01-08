Radio Jambo’s Lion Deh mourns loss of his son

Radio Jambo presenter Cyrus Afune, popularly known as Lion Deh, is mourning the untimely demise of his son.

Lion Deh, who co-hosts the popular drive show ‘Mbusii na Lion Teke Teke’ alongside Mbusi, has been absent from the airwaves as he grieves this devastating loss.

The company human resource development shared the message in an internal communication.

“Please join us in comforting and standing with Cyrus Alexander Afune a.k.a Lion who is our Radio Presenter and Content Creator as he mourns the passing on of his son Lionman Ombete Afune,” the communication said.

The tragic news was also shared by Massawe Japanni, a colleague at Radio Jambo, who expressed her heartfelt condolences to Lion Deh and his family during her show.

Although Lion Deh has yet to publicly address the tragedy or disclose the cause of his child’s death, fans and colleagues have come together to support him during this difficult time.

Messages of sympathy and encouragement have flooded social media, demonstrating the deep connection the presenter has with his listeners.

Massawe also noted that Mbusi, Lion Deh’s long-time co-host and close friend, might also take time off to stand by his colleague during this period.

Lion Deh has built a remarkable career in Kenya’s reggae music and broadcasting industry, working with Mbusi for over a decade, starting from their time at Ghetto Radio.

The duo’s chemistry and engaging content have made their show a staple for reggae enthusiasts.

Despite multiple offers to move to other stations, Lion Deh has remained loyal to Radio Jambo, cementing his status as a respected figure in Kenya’s reggae scene.

Beyond radio, he is an entrepreneur and event organiser, co-founding Hakuna Mbrrrr Entertainment, which specialises in reggae-themed events.

This tragic loss follows health challenges Lion Deh faced in March 2022, when he was hospitalised due to severe anaemia.

His condition led to public appeals for blood donations, showcasing the immense goodwill and support he commands among fans