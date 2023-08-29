Revealed: Rai’s Kidnappers Returned Sh20,000, Wristwatch After Abandoning Him at a Petrol Station

The kidnappers who had held billionaire businessman and Kabras Sugar chairman Jaswant Singh Rai returned Sh20,000 they had grabbed from him, it has been revealed.

The group also handed him his mobile phone and gold wristwatch after dropping him near Ola petrol station along Argwings Kodhek Road.

He told police the kidnappers told him to take an Uber to his house which is about a kilometer away from the point they dropped him.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 8 pm, which was two days after he had been kidnapped by unknown people. He was then confused and shaken and the kidnapers pointed where an Uber was before they sped off.

Rai was later dropped at his house where the guards were hesitant to open for him given they had never seen him arrive on an Uber.

Read: Police Seek More Information From Released Billionaire Jaswant Rai

After arriving home, he met his daughter and son-in-law who decided to call their lawyer and they went to Kilimani police station.

At the station, he told police the kidnappers were holding him in a bright room, which was not too far from where he had been kidnapped.

He however could not recall more on the same. When asked further what the kidnappers wanted, he developed cold feet and started to complain he was feeling unwell. The officers asked him to seek medical attention and return to the station for further grilling. He was still in hospital on Tuesday.

He was released by the kidnappers on Sunday evening.

The billionaire went missing on August 25 after his Toyota Landcruiser was blocked at the junction of Wood Avenue and Lenana Road in Kilimani opposite Kenwood Apartments at around 4 pm by persons driving a grey double-cab pick-up.

Read Also: Kabras Sugar owner billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai released by abductors

CCTV footage of the abduction shows four men getting out of the pick-up and forcibly pulling the occupants of the billionaire’s car into their vehicle before speeding off towards Galana Road.

Rai’s car was left idling on the road.

Later, officers at Kilimani Police Station received reports of an abandoned vehicle and towed it to the station, unoccupied and with only a minor scratch on the front right side where the pick-up had made contact.

The billionaire owns of Raiply, Kabras Sugar and Uganda-based Sarrai Group.

Lawyer Kioko Kilukumi said he is yet to get instructions from Rai regarding the abduction. The senior lawyer he is giving his client time before any action is taken. This came as the bank executive to the Mumias Sugar Company lease battles was grilled.

Victoria Commercial Bank (VCB) Chief Executive Officer Yogesh Pattni spent the better part of Monday at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for questioning.

Read Also: Search Ongoing for Missing Billionaire Jaswant Rai After Kidnapping in Nairobi

He returned there Tuesday for further grilling.

It is unclear what Pattni was being questioned about and why the DCI picked’ him from his Two-Rivers Mall office on Monday. Pattni still had active orders from the Commercial Court at Milimani barring the DCI from questioning him about Mumias Sugar Company Limited’s deal between the bank and Dubai-based Vartox Resources INC.

The DCI had filed a case seeking a warrant to investigate Victoria Bank in June this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...