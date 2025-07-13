Raila calls for civic dialogue, defends proposal for national conclave

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Saturday defended his proposal for the formation of a national conclave to chart a new path through collective civic engagement.

Speaking at the funeral service of the late Alison Sigei in Bomet on Saturday, the ODM leader dismissed those opposed to the formation of a conclave, which he said will be essential in charting a new, all-inclusive course for the country.

Odinga outlined what he said would be the ideal composition, where 40 people would be selected from across the 47 counties.

“50% must be youth, the remaining 50% people of middle age, and people of old age wawe wachache. We need to know the sources of the issues affecting us and we don’t want to go to polls with anger.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by leaders allied to the government, who called on Kenyans to shun tribal politics.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said there is need for dialogue.

Leaders allied to the government took a swipe at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while cautioning other leaders, as well as Kenyans, against falling for the bait of tribal rhetoric.

“Not all of us speak the language of Wamunyoro. We want to bring all Kenyans together and that is the direction that we want to ask our people to go,” said Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok added: “We have nothing against the community of Kikuyu. We have come from far with them.”

The leaders also called for the formation of a political alliance that would ensure President William Ruto clinches the presidency for a second term.

“We have leaders who are showing us how to do things. Let us listen,” said Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.