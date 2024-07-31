Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka Hold Azimio Coalition Meeting; Martha Karua & Eugene Wamalwa Absent

Today, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, and other prominent leaders convened a meeting amidst growing tensions within the Azimio la Umoja Coalition. Key attendees included Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee), Peter Munya (PNU), James Orengo (ODM), Gideon Moi (KANU), and Fred Okongo. However, Martha Karua and Eugene Wamalwa were notably absent from the meeting. The meeting follows recent discord over the proposed formation of a government of national unity, particularly after ODM’s integration into the government.

In previous discussions, sharp divisions emerged. Raila’s supporters advocated for joining the government to stabilize the country and reform institutions like the IEBC. Conversely, Kalonzo’s faction opposed this move unless specific conditions were met, including a national conversation and accountability for police actions against Gen Z protesters, with calls for prosecuting responsible officers.

Tensions during the meeting escalated, resulting in some of Raila’s key allies leaving early in apparent discontent. The situation deteriorated further when goons disrupted the press briefing, preventing Kalonzo from delivering a prepared statement. The situation worsened following President Ruto’s appointment of ODM members into the cabinet, which led to the departure of former Azimio running mate Martha Karua from the coalition.

In a subsequent statement, Kalonzo vowed to lead the opposition independently of ODM. This latest development has shocked many Kenyans, sparking speculation that the coalition is now focused on mending internal divisions and strategizing for the 2027 elections.