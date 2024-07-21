Raila Odinga Issues Six Demands To Government Before Dialogue

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has issued six demands to the government as a prerequisite for engaging in dialogue.

In a statement on Sunday, Odinga responded to the pressures from youth regarding police brutality, abductions, and other issues.

“To the young, resilient generation of our nation, I would like to address you this morning. I agree that justice must come first before any talks,” Odinga said.

He called on the government to compensate every victim of police brutality.

According to human rights groups, at least 50 people have been killed since the onset of the protests. Former police chief Japheth Koome resigned, leading to a shakeup in the security sector.

Odinga’s demands also include the dismissal of all protest-related cases and the release of all jailed and abducted individuals.

He also wants the public healthcare insurance reverted back to NHIF, discarding the SHIF enacted at the beginning of July.

Additionally, he demands the prosecution of security sector perpetrators who have facilitated atrocities against peaceful Kenyans.

“Once these issues are resolved, we can focus on a National Conversation, conducted transparently in a neutral venue,” Odinga stated.

He proposed that representatives for the convention come from various sectors, including youth, government, religious leaders, healthcare professionals, lawyers, and teachers.

Odinga emphasized that the talks should revolve around good governance, the skyrocketing cost of living, eradicating tribalism, fighting corruption, and debt and fiscal management.

“To the young people of Kenya, you all must know that I am deeply moved by your dedication to the cause; and I believe a structured dialogue will bring the reforms you are fighting for and safeguard Kenya for your future.”

More protests are expected on Tuesday.

Civil Rights Groups have denied government allegations that they are funding the protests.

This follows the Kenyan government’s accusation that the Ford Foundation improperly channeled funds to 16 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) implicated in the recent protests.

On Friday, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei sent a formal letter to Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, questioning the legitimacy of US$5.78 million (approximately KSh 752 million) received by the foundation’s grantees.

The PS claimed that the funds, released between April 2023 and May 2024, included US$1.49 million (about KSh 194 million) distributed in the past month under suspicious circumstances. He alleged that these funds were used to fuel anti-Finance Bill protests and other disruptive activities, challenging the state’s peace and security.

“The substantial funds provided to non-state actors must be used responsibly to avoid misuse for harmful purposes. While we value the principles of open government, the actions of some grantees appear to violate Kenyan laws, including those against incitement and disinformation,” the letter stated.

In response, the Ford Foundation confirmed receiving the letter from the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, dated July 18, 2024.

“As a charitable foundation with a global presence, our grantmaking is transparent and readily available on our website, www.fordfoundation.org. This includes a database showing where our funds go, as well as highlights from our rich history in East Africa and around the world,” the foundation said in a statement.

“While we continue to acknowledge the right of Kenyans to peacefully advocate for a just and equitable country, we repudiate any actions or speech that are hateful or advocate violence against any institution, individual, or community.”