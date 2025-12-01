Raila Odinga’s Sister, Beryl Achieng Odinga, to Be Buried on December 6 in Bondo

The family of the late Beryl Lilian Achieng Odinga, sister to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has announced that she will be buried on Saturday, December 6, at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.

The confirmation was made by Raila Odinga Junior, her nephew, who said the family held a meeting to agree on the final resting place.

“We will lay her to rest at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi on Saturday, December 6, 2025,” he said.

A memorial service will be held earlier on Wednesday, December 3, at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi.

The Odinga family has also appealed to Kenyans for financial support to help cover the funeral expenses. Raila Junior said the decision was made with the guidance of Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga.

“With the blessings of my uncle, Dr. Oburu, we met with Jokawuor today to choose the final resting place for my late aunt,” he said in a social media post.

Kang’o Ka Jaramogi holds deep historical importance for the family as it is the home of Kenya’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga — Beryl’s father.

In his tribute, Raila Junior described Beryl as a woman of strength and quiet influence.

“Honouring a life that deeply touched our entire family and all who knew her,” he wrote.

Beryl Achieng Odinga died on November 25, 2025, at a Nairobi hospital after a long illness. She was 78. Family sources say she had been in and out of hospital for several years.

Although she was born into one of Kenya’s most prominent political families, Beryl lived a mostly private life. She was the fourth-born in the Odinga family, after Oburu, Raila, the late Ngire Omuodo Agola, and Dr. Akinyi Wenwa. She built a distinguished career in both Kenya and Zimbabwe.

She was married to the late Otieno Ambala, who briefly served as Member of Parliament for Gem before his death in 1985.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga was among the relatives present during the funeral planning discussions and has been helping coordinate arrangements.

The family urged well-wishers to support them as they prepare for Beryl’s final send-off.