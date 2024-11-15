Raila Rebukes MPs For Seeking Powers To Control County Funds

Azimio leader Raila Odinga Friday condemned Members of Parliament for attempting to get powers to determine the revenue allocation shared to counties through a bill tabled before the House.

At a press briefing in Nairobi, Raila explained that a standoff is currently in play between the National Assembly and the Senate due to the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill, 2024.

The bill, sponsored by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, seeks to provide for equitable revenue sharing among the national and county governments.

The opposition leader pointed out that the MPs want the current amount shared to counties to be lowered, arguing that it is against the provisions within the Constitution. In the bill, the MPs recommend a Sh380 billion allocation to counties, a proposal which Raila disputes as he noted that it is in contrast to the Sh400 billion already stipulated in the Appropriations Act which is currently in force.

The law currently allows for at least 15 per cent (Sh400 billion) of the national revenue to be allocated to counties.

Senators initially recommended a Sh416 billion revenue allocation but the figure was reduced to Sh400 billion after negotiations.

“In the reality, the standoff is about a power grab and assault on the constitution that MPs want to execute and which will amount to a cruel betrayal of the people and the overhaul of our structure of governance,” Raila noted.

The Azimio leader argued that if the bill passes, the MPs will overstep their bounds in performing duties that should be left to the governors.

“MPs are also scheming to dip their fingers on the more executive projects such as Road Maintenance Levy Fund in addition to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF) and the National Govt Affirmative Action Fund. The law assigns three roles to MPs, representation, legislation and oversight,” Raila opined.

“Execution or implementation of programs has never been and can never be the job for parliament without creating a serious accountability crisis in our governance system to the detriment of us all.”

He argued that such powers would threaten devolution and create animosity between the two Houses of Parliament.

“This is not only illegal and unconstitutional but sets an extremely dangerous precedence which if allowed to stand will lead to a slow but steady strangulation and eventual killing of counties,” he added.