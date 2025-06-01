Raila Urges Ruto To Compensate Families Of Gen Z Protest Victims

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on President William Ruto to compensate families of those killed or injured during the recent Gen Z protests.

Speaking during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on Sunday, Raila said the President’s earlier pardon during the National Prayer Day was not enough to achieve full reconciliation.

“There have been apologies — from the Speaker and yourself — and that’s a good first step. But we must go further. People were injured, people died. I urge you to compensate the affected families so that we can bring closure to this painful chapter in our national history,” Raila said.

Ruto used this year’s National Prayer Breakfast platform to issue an apology to the country’s Gen Z, signalling a conciliatory approach ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the event held at the Safari Park Hotel, the President emphasised the importance of unity, stating, “Where there is unity, God commands a blessing.”

“To our children, if there has been any misstep, we apologise,” the President told the country’s young people, popularly known as Gen Z, who have been a thorn in the flesh of his administration.

This marked the first time the President publicly apologised to the youth, following a year of tensions between his government and both Gen Z and Millennials.

In 2024, Gen Z spearheaded massive protests that culminated in the storming of Parliament, demanding radical reforms within the Kenya Kwanza administration.

They were also protesting the Finance Bill, 2024, which introduced a wave of additional taxes, claiming new levies were punitive.

In response, President Ruto later dissolved his Cabinet and formed a broad-based government that included opposition leaders to stabilise the country.

Since then, his administration has faced mounting pressure to meaningfully include youth in decision-making processes.

During the prayer breakfast, the President also urged Kenyans to live in harmony despite their political differences, emphasising the need to build a united and peaceful nation.

Quoting extensively from the Book of Psalms 133, Ruto said: “The Word of God tells us how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to live together in unity.”

“It is in God’s perfect will and plan for us to live together in unity — across political divides, across our communities, and across our religious differences,” he added, appealing to Kenyans to duel in peace.

Raila also emphasized the need for peace and unity among Kenyans and urged the government to increase funding to counties.

Raila also called on President Ruto to fully transfer devolved functions to county governments, as required by the Constitution.

During the same event, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga praised President Ruto for keeping his development promises to the county.

She described his administration as the most committed to the region since independence.

Governor Wanga highlighted key national government projects in the county, including the construction of 10 fresh produce markets meant to boost local farming and trade. She also noted that the expansion of the 12,000-seater Raila Odinga Stadium was ongoing, as pledged by the President.

“We are proud of the partnership between your government and Homa Bay County. It is rooted in our Constitution and is transforming lives,” Wanga said.