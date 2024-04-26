Rains To Intensify Friday To Sunday – Met. Department Warns

The Kenya Meteorological Services on Thursday, April 25 issued a heavy rainfall advisory to run through the weekend.

Met. Department Director Dr. David Gikungu said high-intensity of rainfall which may be accompanied by floods will be experienced in Rift Valley, Nairobi, Lake Victoria Basin, and off the Coast among other areas in 46 counties.

He said the rains which have so far led to loss of lives and property would intensify for two days and subside on Sunday.

“Heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24hrs pounding several parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi area, Southeast Lowlands, Coast and Northern sector is expected to continue from 25th April 2024,” he said.

Dr. Gikungu cautioned residents in the areas to watch out for potential flooding, poor visibility, gusty winds, large ocean waves, and strong southerly winds in the southeastern region.

“The heavy rainfall is predicted to intensify to more than 50mm in 24hrs over the Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi area, Southeast Lowlands, Lake Victoria Basin and off the coast on 26th to 27th April 2024. It is likely to reduce in intensity on 28th April 2024.”

Counties set to be affected by the heavy rains include; Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kisumu, Homabay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Narok.

Others are Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West- okot, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo counties.

More than 50 people have been killed majority of them in Nairobi due to the rains. Many others are displaced and camping at various centres seeking food and shelter. Many roads are flooded and impassable due to the rains that have also destroyed property.