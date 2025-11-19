Randall Cunningham Siblings: Meet Sam, Anthony and Bruce Cunningham

Randall Cunningham, born on January 27, 1963, in Santa Barbara, California, is a former professional American football quarterback.

He revolutionized the quarterback position in the NFL with his athleticism, earning him the nickname “The Ultimate Weapon.”

After a standout college career at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where he excelled as both a quarterback and punter, Cunningham entered the league as a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1985.

Over his 16-year NFL tenure, primarily with the Eagles, he amassed impressive statistics, including nearly 30,000 passing yards and over 4,900 rushing yards, a record for quarterbacks at the time of his retirement.

Beyond football, Cunningham has pursued ministry, founding a church in Las Vegas, and his family has continued his legacy in track and field.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Randall’s elder brother, Sam Cunningham Jr., carved out a distinguished NFL career as a running back for the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers from 1970 to 1982, earning a reputation as a powerful, bruising runner who helped integrate Southern football programs during his time at the University of Southern California.

Sam passed away in 2021 at age 71, leaving behind a legacy that included a College Football Hall of Fame induction.

Randall’s other two brothers, Anthony and Bruce, also pursued athletic endeavors, though they did not reach the professional heights of their siblings.

Career

Cunningham’s professional football journey began in earnest with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he quickly established himself as a dynamic force after being selected in the second round of the 1985 NFL Draft out of UNLV.

Also Read: David Carr Siblings: Meet Derek and Darren Carr

Over his first 11 seasons with the Eagles through 1995, he led the team to four playoff appearances, showcasing a rare blend of arm strength and mobility that allowed him to extend plays and rack up rushing yards like no quarterback before him.

A devastating knee injury in 1991 sidelined him for much of two seasons, but he staged a remarkable comeback in 1992, demonstrating resilience that defined his career.

After leaving Philadelphia, Cunningham signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 1997, where he enjoyed a career renaissance in 1998, throwing for over 3,700 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the team to a 15-1 regular-season record and an NFC Championship Game berth.

He closed out his playing days with a brief stint as a backup for the Dallas Cowboys in 1999 and the Baltimore Ravens in 2000, retiring at age 37 with a record of 82 wins against 52 losses as a starter.

Throughout his tenure, Cunningham’s ability to improvise, evidenced by his 4,928 career rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, set him apart in an era before mobile quarterbacks became the norm.

Accolades

Cunningham was selected to four Pro Bowls in 1988, 1989, 1990, and 1998, earning First-Team All-Pro nods in 1990 and 1998, along with Second-Team honors in the two preceding years.

In 1990, he captured the Bert Bell Award as the NFL’s Player of the Year and the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) MVP, while repeating the Bert Bell Award the following year.

His 1992 return from injury netted him the AP Comeback Player of the Year, and his magical 1998 season with the Vikings culminated in NFL MVP honors, solidifying his status as one of the league’s elite.

At the collegiate level, Cunningham was a two-time All-American punter and earned honorable mention as a quarterback, while also securing two PCAA Offensive Player of the Year awards.