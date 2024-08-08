Close Menu
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Real Madrid Legend Pepe Retires From Football At 41

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Real Madrid legend Kepler Laveran Lima Ferreira, widely known as Pepe, has officially announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

    Pepe shared the news on his social media, marking the end of an illustrious career. His final match as a professional footballer was Portugal’s defeat to France in the recent UEFA Euro tournament in Germany.

    Pepe spent 10 seasons with Real Madrid, where he was a key defender during his prime and considered one of the best in world football.

    After leaving Madrid at the end of the 2016-17 season, where he lost his starting position to Raphael Varane, Pepe continued his career for another eight years. He played two seasons with Besiktas and six with FC Porto.

    Throughout his career, Pepe won numerous titles, including three Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey, and two UEFA Super Cups with Real Madrid. He also helped Portugal win the UEFA Euro in 2016.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Wales And Dragons Hooker Bradley Roberts Retires At 29 Due To Back Injury

    Real Madrid Legend Pepe Retires From Football At 41

     