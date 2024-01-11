Real Madrid Stuns Atletico in Thrilling 5-3 Comeback for Spanish Super Cup Final Berth

In an exhilarating Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash in Riyadh on Wednesday, Real Madrid secured a remarkable 5-3 comeback victory against city rivals Atletico. Defender Stefan Savic’s own goal and a late strike by Brahim Diaz in extra time contributed to the thrilling turnaround.

Real Madrid, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, showcased resilience and determination, making this encounter arguably the highlight of the Spanish season. Ancelotti commented on the intensity, stating, “It was spectacular, but we don’t enjoy matches like this. The wear and tear has been tremendous because we are two very strong teams who have given everything.”

Atletico, who previously handed Real their only loss of the season in September, initially took the lead with Mario Hermoso’s towering header from Antoine Griezmann’s corner. Griezmann, with a brilliant long-range strike, became Atletico’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Real fought back with an Antonio Rudiger header and a Ferland Mendy close-range strike, only for Griezmann to strike again before halftime. The teams entered the break level, setting the stage for a thrilling second half.

Real Madrid strategically targeted Atletico’s right side, leading to key opportunities. Vinicius Junior’s quick free kick to Dani Carvajal and Joselu’s header, deflected off Savic into Atletico’s net, played pivotal roles in the dramatic turnaround.

The match culminated in Brahim Diaz finishing off a counter-attack into an empty net after Atletico’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak ventured up to Real’s box in a desperate attempt to equalize from a corner.

Despite the intense battle, Atletico manager Diego Simeone expressed pride in his players, acknowledging the unfortunate outcome. Simeone emphasized that the upcoming clash between the city rivals in the Copa del Rey last 16 is not about revenge but a distinct knockout game.

The rivalry continues as Real and Atletico face each other next week and in three weeks in the Copa del Rey and LaLiga, respectively. The clash in Riyadh serves as a testament to the competitive spirit and unpredictability of Spanish football, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next thrilling encounter between these fierce competitors.