Rebel Wilson Marries Ramona Agruma In Sydney Ceremony

Australian actor and comedian Rebel Wilson has legally married Ramona Agruma in Sydney, the star has announced on social media.

The couple had a wedding ceremony in Sardinia in September but have since married again in a service officiated by Wilson’s sister.

The actress proposed to Agruma, a fashion and jewellery designer, at Disneyland in 2023.

Among well-wishers commenting on social media were Pitch Perfect co-stars Adam Devine and Elizabeth Banks, who offered their congratulations to the couple.

Wilson, 44, said it felt “right” to have the wedding in her hometown. “It meant my 94-year-old grandmother Gar could come which was very special to us to have her included,” she wrote on Instagram.

Agruma also shared photos from the day adding: “Married officially in Australia to my Australian princess.”

The couple are pictured beaming with the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge serving as the backdrop.

The Bridesmaids actress announced the birth of her first child via surrogate in November 2022. Sharing a picture of daughter Royce Lilly, she described her as a “beautiful miracle”.

The star made headlines earlier this year when the US version of her memoir, Rebel Rising, about Wilson’s sexuality, weight and fertility, was released, and made allegations against Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen.

The British edition of the book, published on 25 April, blacked out text believed to be relating to him.

A spokesman for Baron Cohen at the time said the redactions represented a “clear victory”, and reiterated his position that Wilson’s claims were “demonstrably false”.

In her memoir, Wilson also talked about being a “late bloomer” and losing her virginity at 35.

