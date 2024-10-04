Reconcile or Go Home Together, Kisii Residents Tell Ruto Over Gachagua Impeachment Saga

President William Ruto and his estranged deputy, Rigathi Gachagua should put their act together or begin to pack together.

Residents of Kisii who turned up to share their sentiments on proposal to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua rejected as baseless the grounds being presented to hound out Gachagua.

Instead they told to Ruto to reconcile with him.

“We elected them together and should pack and leave together. It that is what they are up to,” said George Magange, an activist.

If parliament was serious on its intent then it should impeach both Ruto and his deputy, stated Magange.

Many more others that had turned up at the Agricultural Training College in Kisii termed as weak and lacking material substance the grounds being floated as reasons to impeach Gachagua.

They told the duo to work together and stop the drama.

“Let them work together for now, we are only two years shy off the main polls, the President can pick another running mate in 2027”added Magange.

Thomas Keraka and Benjamin Atemba, described as of ‘low material value’ all the grounds being fronted as evidence to indict Gachagua.

“From any standpoint, the grounds lack substance and are weak,” stated said.

They accused the Kenyan Kwanza government of losing focus and directing all it’s primitive energy on non issues.

There called on their mps to vote No to the bill.

Wilfred Monyenye, Kisii Township Ward Rep said the health and the education sector were in a mess and challenged the Head of State to rise up to the challenge.

He said the university funding model, Social Health Insurance Fund ( SHIF) were dysfunctional, stressing, they are more important than the impeachment of Gachagua.

“Our people cannot access health care services since their National Hospital Insurance Fund ( NHIF) Cards are not being recognition after the shift to the new Fund,” Monyenye told the press.

Only Darius Mosoti, a youth leader, who supported the impeachment claiming Gachagua in his tenure revived the spirit of tribalism in the country.

Gachagua is facing abuse of office charges and violation of the law as the impeachment threatens to end his political career.