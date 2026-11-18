Redmond “Red” Gerard, born on June 29, 2000, in Rocky River, Ohio, is an American professional snowboarder specializing in slopestyle and big air.

He rose to international prominence as a teenager and has become one of the leading figures in competitive snowboarding.

Known for his technical skill, creativity, and competitive drive, Gerard has represented the United States at multiple Winter Olympics and continues to compete at the highest levels of the sport while also supporting youth access to outdoor activities through his nonprofit work.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Red is the sixth of seven children born to parents Conrad and Jen Gerard.

He has five brothers named Brendan, Creighton, Malachi, Trevor, and Oslo, along with two sisters, Asher and Tieghan.

His sister Tieghan is a well-known food blogger, cookbook author, and the creator of the popular site Half Baked Harvest.

Several of his brothers have also been involved in snowboarding or related creative pursuits, and the large, close-knit family played a major role in fostering his early interest in the sport after relocating to Colorado.

Career

Gerard began snowboarding at the age of two and developed his skills intensively after his family moved from Ohio to Silverthorne, Colorado, where they built a backyard terrain park complete with a rope tow.

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He joined the U.S. Snowboard Team as a teenager and quickly rose through the ranks of international competition.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, he won the gold medal in men’s slopestyle at age 17, becoming the youngest American to medal in an Olympic snowboarding event and the first American gold medalist of those Games.

He also competed in big air, finishing fifth.

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics he placed fourth in slopestyle and fifth in big air.

Beyond the Olympics, Gerard has achieved consistent success on the World Cup circuit, at the Dew Tour, and at the X Games, while remaining active as a competitor heading into subsequent Olympic cycles.

Accolades

Gerard’s most celebrated achievement is the gold medal he won in men’s snowboard slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

He has also earned multiple X Games medals, including back-to-back gold medals in slopestyle in 2024 and 2025, along with a bronze in 2020.

Additional honors include overall World Cup titles, individual World Cup event victories, and strong finishes at major events such as the Dew Tour.

His early Olympic success and continued high-level performances have established him as one of the top snowboarders of his generation.