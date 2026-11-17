Urban Frank Meyer III, born on July 10, 1964, in Toledo, Ohio, and raised in Ashtabula, is an American former college and professional football coach.

He rose to prominence as one of the most successful coaches in modern college football history through his innovative offensive schemes and intense leadership style.

Meyer built championship programs at multiple schools and later worked as a television analyst after his coaching career.

He is known for transforming teams into national contenders and for his high career winning percentage.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Urban is the youngest of three children and has two older sisters, Gigi Escoe and Erika Meyer.

Gigi pursued a career in higher education and served in administrative roles at the University of Cincinnati, including as vice provost.

Erika has worked in various professional fields, including analytics.

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Career

Meyer played defensive back at the University of Cincinnati before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ohio State.

He held assistant positions at several schools and became a head coach at Bowling Green in 2001, where he quickly turned the program around.

He then led Utah to a perfect regular season and BCS bowl victory in 2004.

At Florida from 2005 to 2010 he won two national championships and two SEC titles.

After a brief retirement, he returned to coaching at Ohio State from 2012 to 2018, capturing another national title in 2014 along with multiple Big Ten championships.

He briefly coached the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL in 2021 before transitioning to broadcasting.

Accolades

Meyer compiled a career college head coaching record of 187-32, ranking among the highest winning percentages in major college football history.

He won three national championships (Florida in 2006 and 2008, Ohio State in 2014), making him one of the few coaches to claim titles at two different schools in the modern era.

He earned multiple Coach of the Year honors, including the Eddie Robinson and FWAA awards, and guided teams to numerous conference championships.

In 2025 he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his transformative impact on the sport.