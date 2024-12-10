Reece Beekman Siblings: Remembering Bryce

Reece Beekman is an American basketball player currently under a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors and their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

He played college basketball at the University of Virginia, where he was recognized for his defensive skills and playmaking ability, earning All-ACC honors.

Beekman, a 6’3″ guard from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, had a standout high school career at Scotlandville Magnet High School in Louisiana, leading his team to multiple state championships before committing to Virginia in 2019.

Siblings

Reece has one sibling, an older brother named Bryce, who tragically passed away on March 23, 2020.

Bryce was an accomplished athlete, playing football at Washington State.

Reece and his family moved from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when he was 13 years old to pursue basketball opportunities.

College career

Beekman began his collegiate journey at the University of Virginia (UVA) in 2020 after a standout high school career at Scotlandville Magnet High School in Louisiana.

Known for his defensive prowess and playmaking abilities, Beekman quickly made a name for himself within the UVA basketball program.

His defensive skills were particularly impressive; he established himself as one of the top defenders in college basketball, accumulating a remarkable total of 228 steals, which made him UVA’s all-time leader in that category.

In addition to his defensive contributions, Beekman showcased his ability to facilitate the offense, averaging 6.2 assists per game during his senior season.

Over the course of his college career, Beekman also demonstrated significant improvement in his scoring ability.

During his senior year (2023-2024), he averaged 14.3 points per game, showcasing a well-rounded offensive game that included shooting from beyond the arc and finishing at the rim.

His outstanding performance did not go unnoticed; he earned multiple All-ACC selections and was recognized as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year twice, further solidifying his reputation as one of the best defenders in college basketball.

NBA career

After completing his senior season, Beekman declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

His combination of defensive skills, playmaking ability, and improved scoring made him an attractive prospect for NBA teams.

In June 2024, he signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, which allows him to split time between the Warriors in the NBA and their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Beekman’s playing style is characterized by defensive versatility; he can guard multiple positions due to his quickness and agility.

His vision and passing ability make him an effective playmaker, allowing him to set up teammates for scoring opportunities.

While he was primarily known for his defensive skills during his college career, Beekman’s scoring ability has developed significantly.

Accolades

Beekman has received several prestigious awards and accolades throughout his college basketball career at the University of Virginia.

He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons (2023 and 2024), becoming just the third player in history to achieve this feat in back-to-back years.

In addition to this honor, he was selected for the All-ACC Second Team and the ACC All-Defensive Team multiple times, reflecting his impact on both ends of the court.

Beekman was also recognized on the Wooden Award Preseason Top-50 Watch List and named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, further highlighting his defensive prowess.

Throughout his senior season, he averaged 14.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, leading the ACC in assists and earning a spot on the ACC All-Tournament Team.