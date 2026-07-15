Reggae singer Fantan Mojah dies at 49

Jamaican reggae singer Fantan Mojah has died at the age of 49.

This came just three weeks before his 50th birthday, leaving fans and the reggae community mourning the loss of a powerful voice known for his uplifting, Rastafarian-inspired music.

The Rastafarian died on Tuesday evening at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in Kingston after suffering complications related to his heart.

According to the media, the entertainer’s health deteriorated rapidly in the days before his death.

“Since he came back from the United States, he was hearty, but over the past week he started to ‘tek down’ and he was admitted to the UHWI,” booking agent Vertex said. “Last night, he was vomiting blood, and that was it. He passed away.”

Fantan Mojah, reportedly the father of at least five children, had been preparing to perform at this year’s Reggae Jam Festival in Germany. According to the source, Schengen visas for the engagement had recently been approved.

In his final days, he was staying with friends in Portmore and could not exert himself much.

The singer had battled serious health problems in recent years.

In July 2024, he was hospitalized in Martinique after suffering breathing difficulties and tightness in his chest, with reports at the time indicating his heart was functioning at approximately 15 per cent capacity.

By early 2025, however, he appeared to be recovering and eventually resumed touring in Europe.

Producer Patrick Roberts remembered Fantan Mojah as one of the artistes who always gave freely of his time and talent to the annual Ghetto Splash.

“It is sad, sad, sad. In addition to sending condolences to the family and the fraternity, I have a serious message to the industry … mi a ask mi fellow industry people from yuh reach 40 do a full executive every year,” Roberts said.

“Do a full check on your health. We as man love to be too macho … we need to take the check and balances and our health. At the end of the day, when all the glory is over, we leave a family to mourn because of our negligence. Fantan has not reached his prime time in the industry … and mi feel it seh him drop out just so.”

Fantan Mojah, whose given name was Owen Lennox Moncrieffe, went by the stage name ‘Mad Killer’ as a tribute to Bounty Killer.

His Wikipedia bio states that after embracing the Rastafarian faith, he adopted the name Fantan Mojah and shifted his focus to conscious, uplifting lyrics about Jah, morality, and respecting women.

Fantan Mojah began recording with DownSound Records in 2004, and their first release, Hungry, shot to the number one position locally and stayed for eight weeks straight. In 2005, Fantan Mojah’s debut album Hail the King was released. It features popular singles like the title track, Nuh Build Great Man featuring Jah Cure and Corruption. On November 19, 2008, he released his second album Stronger, which featured the massive hit single of the same name. This album secured his position as one of the major conscious reggae artistes on the rise.

However, Fantan Mojah courted major controversy when he moved away somewhat from his roots-reggae Rastafarian sound to raw dancehall. His controversial singles, such as Fire King (2021) sparked intense backlash from religious leaders and fellow artistes alike. The suggestive music video and raunchy lyrics shocked listeners because it strayed far from his previously established Rastafarian values.