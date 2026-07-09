Registrar of Political Parties approves Sifuna’s removal as ODM Secretary-General

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has formally recognized the removal Edwin Watenya Sifuna as the Secretary-General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), concluding that the process complied with both the law and the party’s constitution.

In a letter signed by Registrar of Political Parties and CEO J. C. Lorionokou, the Registrar said the decision followed a review of documents submitted by the party, as well as the absence of a response from Sifuna regarding the matter.

The Registrar referenced previous correspondence, including a letter dated July 8, 2026, concerning the powers of the ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) to establish committees and determine their terms of reference.

“Upon review of the documents submitted by the party and the lack of response from Hon. Edwin Watenya Sifuna, we note that the removal of the party Secretary General was in line with the Political Parties Act Cap. 7D and the ODM party constitution,” the letter states.

The Registrar further confirmed that the Office had effected the change and updated the party’s official records to reflect the new leadership.

The decision marks a significant development in ODM’s internal leadership changes and gives official legal recognition to the NEC’s resolution to remove Sifuna from the influential position of Secretary-General.