Relief As Abducted Eastleigh Woman Rescued From A House In Maua, Meru County

There was relief after a 39-year-old woman who had been missing after being abducted in Nairobi was Sunday rescued in a police operation in Kachiongo, Maua, Meru County.

Police said Shankara Adan Hassan was found in an abandoned house where she had been kept since October 13.

She had been abducted from Nairobi along Likoni Road as she headed for work at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

A team of detectives from Nairobi Area and another one from DCI Imenti North and DCI Igembe Central was involved in the operation.

The officers said they first arrested a suspect identified as Abdullahi Mohamed Guled in Maua Town.

And upon intense interrogation he led them to an abandoned residential house at Kachiongo within the outskirts of Maua Town where the victim was rescued locked there in.

She had been taking water for the last three days when she was there.

The police also recovered a salon car believed to have been used in the abduction.

Police said they are looking for two other suspects who were involved in the matter.

The victim has been escorted for medical attention and the suspect and the motor vehicle taken to DCI Makadara Nairobi for further action.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

Shankara has been selling tea and snacks at the airport cargo section, her family said.

Shankara Adan Hassan was in a taxi from Eastleigh Section 3 headed for JKIA when the car was flagged down by people purporting to be police officers on October 12 night.

The driver told police he stopped at the Likoni bridge along Likoni Road in Nairobi.

He said men who were in a salon car flagged him down as he drove ahead of it.

The incident happened at about 10 pm.

After he stopped the two occupants who paused as police officers one in full police uniform alighted and ordered the female passenger to board their vehicle.

He then told the driver she was wanted and they were escorting her to Shauri Moyo Police Station for interrogation.

The driver said the woman has been her customer and he frequently picked her from Eastleigh to the airport and back.

He then called and informed the victim’s relatives about the occurrence and when they went to Shauri Moyo Police Station they were surprised to learn that their sister was nowhere to be found.

The registration number of the motor vehicle which the victim was forced to board was not captured, police said. But it has been confirmed it is the same one that was recovered in Maua.

Police detained the driver for grilling.

