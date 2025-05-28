Renowned author Ngugi wa Thiong’o dies at 87

Renowned and award-winning author Ngugi Wa Thiong’o has passed away.

The family confirmed that he died Wednesday morning in the US.

He was aged 87 years.

His daughter Wanjiku wa Ngũgĩ wrote on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dad, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o this Wednesday morning, 28th May 2025. He lived a full life, fought a good fight. As was his last wish, let’s celebrate his life and his work. Rîa ratha na rîa thŭa. Tŭrî aira!”

She added that te family’s spokesperson Nducu Wa Ngugi will announce details of his celebration of life soon.

Thiongo had been sick while in the USA with his family.