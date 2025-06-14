Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sen. John Hoffman shot in ‘targeted’ shootings

Two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot by someone impersonating a police officer.

Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman, as well as their spouses, were shot in the overnight shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, sources told local media.

Their conditions are not known.

Hortman, a Democrat from Brooklyn Park, represents District 34B. Hoffman, a Democrat from Champlin, represents Senate District 34.

A shelter-in-place alert was sent out at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning by the Brooklyn Park Police Department after multiple shootings. A suspect in the shooting may be impersonating law enforcement and should not be approached. The shelter-in-place alert sent at 5:30 a.m. by Brooklyn Park Police Department is for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Police say they are looking for a suspect in multiple targeted shootings. The suspect is armed and dangerous. The suspect is a white man with brown hair wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants, and he may be impersonating law enforcement.

Residents are told not to approach the suspect and to call 911. Authorities are also telling people in the area not to answer their door for a police officer unless it’s two officers together, or call 911 to confirm the identity of the officer at your door.

Within the shelter-in-place order, about 2.5 miles away from the golf course, there is an active scene on Windsor Terrace North. About 7 miles away in Champlin, there is an active scene on 109th Place.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office confirms an investigation is underway and Brooklyn Park is the lead agency.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said on Saturday morning local time that “targeted shootings” took place in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, two neighbouring cities near Minneapolis.

Brooklyn Park Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for a three-mile (4.8 km) radius of Edinburgh Golf Course.

Zach Lindstrom, the mayor of nearby Mounds View, said on X that elected officials had received a “safety alert”.

Authorities are warning people in the area not to answer their door for a police officer unless there are two officers together, local outlet Fox 9 reported.

“My understanding is that it’s someone cos-playing as a officer and they haven’t been caught,” said Mayor Lindstrom.

Walz said on X that authorities are “monitoring the situation closely” and he has activated a State Emergency Operations Center – used for managing disasters or emergencies.

By Agencies