Report: Kakamega Leads in Average Bribe Amounts

Kakamega County has been ranked highest in average bribe amounts, according to the Kenya National Gender and Corruption Survey 2025.

The report shows that Kakamega recorded an average bribe of Sh79,305, the highest in the country. It is followed by West Pokot at Sh16,400, Isiolo (Sh13,912), Vihiga (Sh12,389) and Garissa (Sh12,297).

The survey indicates that in Kakamega, large bribes were mainly linked to services involving judicial officers.

At the lower end, the smallest average bribes were recorded in Kitui (Sh2,168), Siaya (Sh2,155), Nyamira (Sh1,655), Kilifi (Sh1,559) and Baringo (Sh1,314).

The report shows that bribes are paid in different forms, including cash, money transfers, food and drinks, valuables, livestock, or exchanges for services and favours.

Cash remains the most common method, accounting for 72.2% of all bribes. Money transfers account for 10.5%, while food and drinks make up 1.1%. Payments through valuables and livestock each account for 2.2%, while exchange-based bribes stand at 1.1%.

The survey also notes that nearly half of bribes received by county officials, public school teachers, and civil registration officers involved interactions between individuals of the same ethnic group.

It further shows that 84.3% of bribes are paid before services are delivered, while about 16% are paid during service delivery, suggesting most payments are made in advance to secure services.

Rising national bribe levels

The report highlights a sharp rise in the national average bribe, increasing from Sh4,878 in 2024 to Sh6,724 in 2025, a 38% increase. It says corruption continues to disproportionately affect vulnerable groups across the country.

According to the findings, police officers record the highest bribery prevalence at 35.5%, followed by civil registration officials (30.0%), NTSA officers (25.4%), land registry officers (23.3%) and persons registration officers (21.2%).

Tax and revenue officers, NTSA officers, and police officers are also identified as those most likely to receive repeated bribes from citizens.

In terms of value, magistrates receive the highest average cash bribe at Sh164,367, while civil registration officers receive the lowest at Sh1,415.