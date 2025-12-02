Report Reveals How Boda Boda Gangs in Kisii Are Torturing Political Rivals

A new security report by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration has exposed how a section of boda boda riders in Kisii County has been turned into a criminal gang used by politicians to intimidate and attack their rivals.

The Jukwaa La Usalama report, released recently, highlights how the rapid growth of the boda boda sector—combined with weak regulations—has led to rising cases of lawlessness, disorder, and insecurity. Many riders operate unregistered motorcycles, making it difficult to trace those involved in crimes.

The report notes that although boda boda operators play an important role in transport, especially in urban centres and rural towns, the lack of strong enforcement and proper accountability has enabled criminal activities in some areas.

“This is pronounced in Kisii County where a group of boda boda riders have organized themselves into a gang used by political leaders,” the report states.

According to the findings, the gang is running an illegal detention centre where they torture rival boda boda groups and political opponents. The group is also accused of operating an extortion ring and being involved in murder.

The report shows that boda boda-related crimes are also common in Kakamega, Vihiga, Siaya, Kisumu, Busia, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Migori, Kiambu, and Nairobi.

In border counties such as Busia, boda boda operators are used in cross-border criminal activities involving nationals from both Kenya and Uganda.

“Across several counties, boda boda operators have been both enablers of community policing and participants in criminal activities,” the report notes.

In Busia and Kakamega, riders have been linked to transporting illicit brews and contraband from Uganda. In Nairobi, they face accusations of breaking traffic laws, engaging in violence, and taking part in theft.

The government says efforts are underway to ensure that all operators are registered under recognized SACCOs, which will help enforce discipline and identify rogue elements.