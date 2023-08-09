in NEWS, POLITICS

Reprieve for Kioni, Murathe As Court Stops Expulsion from Jubilee Party

jubilee party
Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni. [COURTESY]

Embattled Jubilee party secretary general Jeremiah Kioni can breathe easy after a court stayed the decision to kick him out.

The court on Monday overturned rulings made on February 10 and May 19 that resulted in Kioni’s expulsion from the party and Kanini Kega’s appointment as the interim secretary general.

Also suspended from the former ruling party following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting were; national Vice Chairman David Murathe and Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi.

But according to Kioni, the NEC meeting was in violation of the party constitution.

“The application is certified urgent. Status quo to be maintained pending interpartes hearing on September 13, 2023,” Lady Justice Asenath Ongeri ruled.

Further, the court directed that the same to be served upon the respondents for the interpartes hearing when similar cases are listed for hearing before Lady Justice Janet Mulwa.

Jubilee Party noted that there are now four active cases before the high court against the Kanini Kega-led rebel group.

The Kioni-led side pleaded with Jubilee supporters not to acknowledge Kega’s leadership until the cases are resolved.

“We continue to stand firm, unbowed by the constant threats by the puppets and their masters keen on taking over our dear Jubilee Party,” said the party via X.

 

 

